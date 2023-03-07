| 4.7°C Dublin

Taylor Swift to get innovation honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pink will receive the Icon Award honouring her ‘impact on pop culture’ at a March 27 ceremony in the US.

Taylor Swift will receive the Innovator Award (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Expand

Taylor Swift will receive the Innovator Award (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Mark Kennedy, AP

Taylor Swift is to receive the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards later this month, which will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and Pink.

The Innovator Award is presented to an artist who has “impacted global pop culture throughout their career”.

