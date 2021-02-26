Taylor Swift ‘so sorry’ to confirm tour news

Taylor Swift has apologised after she was forced to cancel previously postponed tour dates due to the pandemic.

The pop superstar announced in April last year she was axing all live appearances and performances in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking at the time, Swift said she hoped to reschedule her US and Brazil tour dates and fans were allowed to hold on to tickets.

However in a new statement on Friday, the singer said she was “so sorry” to confirm those dates too had now been cancelled.

I miss you terribly and canât wait til we can all safely be at shows together again 💘 pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2021

She said: “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed.

“Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

Swift, 31, said the “near future” of touring remains unclear.

She wrote: “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to.

Taylor Swift has cancelled tour dates due to the pandemic (PA)

“I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Swift may have cancelled her 2020 performances but it turned out to be a fruitful year for the star.

She released two albums recorded in lockdown – Folklore and Evermore – and both were huge commercial and critical successes.

Her latest announcement is a blow to the live events industry, but in the UK there have been promising signs of recovery.

This week organisers for the Reading and Leeds music festivals said they will go ahead in August after the Government announced its “road map” out of lockdown.

