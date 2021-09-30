Taylor Swift shifts release date of re-recorded album Red

Taylor Swift has moved the release of her new version of 2012 album Red forward by a week.

The pop superstar, 31, is re-recording much of her back catalogue after her master recordings were sold by her old record label Big Machine.

She announced on Twitter that fans would now be able to hear the suite of new recordings, titled Red (Taylor’s Version), on November 12.

The original album spawned a series of international hits including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, 22 and I Knew You Were Trouble, and went to number one in both the UK and US.

Got some news that I think you're gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album

She said: “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – my version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12 ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

In April, Swift topped the UK album chart with her re-recording of Fearless, which was released in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old country music star.

The decision to record her old music was spurred by a public dispute with prominent music manager Scooter Braun, whose clients include Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

His company acquired the rights to her first six albums in 2019.

The masters changed hands again last year when a deal with Shamrock Capital was announced in November.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.