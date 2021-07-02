Taylor Swift shares collaboration with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon

Taylor Swift has released new music in the form of single Renegade, her latest collaboration with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift has released new music in the form of single Renegade, her latest collaboration with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon.

The pop superstar wrote the track with Dessner, known for his work with rock band The National, while Vernon, founder of indie rock group Bon Iver, also features on the track.

Renegade will appear on How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, the forthcoming album from Big Red Machine, the collaboration between Dessner and Vernon.

Dessner was heavily involved in Swift’s two most recent albums, while Vernon also featured on both.

Announcing the release of Renegade on Friday, Swift said: “I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music.

“His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that’s why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine.

“A song we wrote (which also features Justin Vernon) is out today! It’s called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party.”

Dessner said he and Swift first discussed working on songs for Big Red Machine while producing Folklore and Evermore, the latter’s hugely acclaimed albums released during the pandemic last year.

Writing on Instagram, Dessner, 45, said Renegade was created following the completion of Evermore.

“Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time,” he said.

Dessner said Vernon “lifted the song further into the heavens”.

He added: “The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’ I’m so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together.”

In March, Swift and Dessner won the album of the year award at the Grammys for Folklore.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is set for release on August 27.