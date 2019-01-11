Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Cazzie David celebrate ’20wineteen’

Pop star Swift, 29, shared a selfie of the trio to Instagram showing her holding up a wine glass while David, the daughter of US comedian Larry David, smiled and actress Gomez held a coffee mug.

It was captioned: “20wineteen.”

Swift is known for her group of famous friends – or “squad” – and also counts Camila Cabello as a close pal.

She is believed to be in Los Angeles with British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who attended the Golden Globes on Sunday for his film The Favourite.

It is a rare Instagram appearance for Gomez, who in September announced an hiatus from social media amid reports about her mental health.

She shared a selfie with her 143 million Instagram followers before reminding them that “negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings”.

David, 25, is the former girlfriend of Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Press Association