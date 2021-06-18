Taylor Swift reveals release date for re-recorded album

Taylor Swift was honoured with the global icon prize at the Brit Awards last month (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift has revealed she will be releasing a new version of her 2012 album Red later this year.

The US singer has been re-recording some of her previous releases following a high-profile row over the ownership of her master recordings with the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

The next album that Iâll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

She wrote on Twitter: “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red.

“And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long.”

The album will be released on November 19.

Red previously topped the UK album chart following its initial release.

Swift, 31, added: “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person.

“It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.

Expand Close Taylor Swift at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taylor Swift at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.

“And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

In April, Swift also topped the UK album chart with her re-recording of Fearless, which was released in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old country music star.

It was the third chart-topping album she had in the space of 259 days, following surprise releases Folklore in July and Evermore in December.

Last month, Swift was honoured with the global icon prize at the Brit Awards.