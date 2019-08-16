Taylor Swift releases tracklist for upcoming album Lover

Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, featuring a collaboration with the Dixie Chicks.

Swift’s highly anticipated Lover is set to be released next week and she had previously announced four songs, including the title track.

Now, the 29-year-old pop superstar has shared the full listing with fans. The album, Swift’s first since 2017’s Reputation, will open with I Forgot That You Existed.

Track two is titled Cruel Summer, which is also the name of a 2012 compilation album overseen by Kanye West, who has had a strained relationship with Swift since his notorious stage invasion at a 2009 awards show.

London Boy is song number 11 and fans were quick to speculate it referred to Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the British actor who was born in the capital.

Swift teams up with country music duo Dixie Chicks for Soon You’ll Get Better while the final track on the 18-song album is titled Daylight.

Other songs on Lover include The Man, The Archer and I Think He Knows.

Swift had earlier released title track Lover, which sparked rumours she and Alwyn were engaged due to references to marriage.

She sings: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Lover, the album, will be released on August 23.

PA Media