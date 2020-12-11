Taylor Swift releases her second surprise album in five months

Taylor Swift said she has ‘no idea what will come next’ after releasing her second surprise album in five months (PA)

Taylor Swift said she has “no idea what will come next” after releasing her second surprise album in five months.

The pop superstar surprised fans on Thursday by announcing Evermore, a follow-up to chart-topping Folklore, which arrived without warning in July.

Swift, who will celebrate her 31st birthday on Sunday, described Evermore, her ninth studio album, as a “sister record” to its predecessor.

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so Iâve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

It contains 15 tracks, while there will be an additional two bonus songs on the deluxe version.

Shortly after Evermore was released on Friday, Swift said: “I have no idea what will come next.

“I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore.”

Swift created Folklore during the first lockdown and when announcing Evermore said, “to put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs”.

She has again worked with Aaron Dessner of rock band The National and singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff.

Swift added: “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.

“We chose to wander deeper in.”

Alongside the release of Evermore, Swift shared the music video for the song Willow, featuring the singer exploring a pastoral scene.

Folklore proved hugely successful. It is the first album of 2020 to sell a million copies and is nominated for album of the year at the Grammys.

PA Media