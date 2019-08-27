Taylor Swift pushes LGBT rights during VMAs opening performance

Taylor Swift championed LGBT rights during her curtain raising performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift championed LGBT rights during her curtain raising performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop superstar has become increasingly vocal on political matters over the last year and used her opening act to return to the theme of LGBT rights.

During a performance of her single You Need To Calm Down from newly released album Lover, the words “equality act” flashed up on the screen behind her.

The proposed US legislation would grant protections to the LGBT community by adding sexual orientation and gender identity as outlawed forms of discrimination.

Swift first backed the law earlier this year.

Continuing the theme of LGBT rights, Swift took to the stage in New Jersey beneath a rainbow.

Wearing blue shorts and a silver top and surrounded by male and female backing dancers, Swift followed up You Need To Calm Down with title track Lover.

This year’s VMAs are hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and take place in New Jersey for the first time.

The annual ceremony, established in 1984 as a more youth-focused alternative to the Grammys, has earned a reputation for playing host to controversial moments, rather than who wins the prizes.

The first award of the night, best hip hop, went to Cardi B for Money. The rapper, wearing a revealing red outfit, waved the Moon Trophy around while fans chanted her name.

“Thank you Jesus”, she said.

The MTV VMAs will air in the UK on Tuesday at 9pm on MTV UK.

PA Media