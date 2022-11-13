Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift on stage after winning the award for Best Longform Video at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf. (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.

Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Accepting the first award from John Lennon’s son and singer Julian, who presented the prize, she said: “It’s so good to be back at the EMAs. You all look very beautiful tonight.”

The singer-songwriter continued: “I have been writing and directing my music video for a long time but this was the first short film I have made and I felt like I learned so much about myself of how making film can be a natural extension of my storytelling just like songwriting.”

Swift also thanked actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink who starred in the music video and praised her fans for their continued support, adding: “You’re the reason that anything has every happened to me.”

The track went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

It also picked up the prestigious video of the year gong at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year.

British band Muse next picked up the best rock prize after delivering an electric performance to their new track Will Of The People at the start of the ceremony.

This year’s ceremony is being hosted by celebrity power couple singer-songwriter Rita Ora and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and marks the sixth time the awards show has been held in Germany.

It is the couple’s first time working together after keeping their partnership mostly out of the spotlight since they first sparked relationship rumours last year after appearing alongside each other on red carpets.

In the nominations, former One Direction star Styles will go up against fellow Briton Adele for the best artist award in a category dominated by Americans including Beyonce, Swift and Nicki Minaj as well as Spanish singer Rosalia.

British stars including Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris and Coldplay are also among the nominees.

A raft of famous faces are also due to take on award presenting duties including Baywatch star David Hasselhoff and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.

Speaking ahead of the award ceremony on the red carpet, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder praised Swift, telling the PA news agency: “I would say that followers and social media, I am not going to lie, it is way more important than I wish it was.

“Your ability to write great material is the single most viable asset you have as an artist – more than your look, more than your attitude. Your talent. How good are you at telling your story?

“Look at Taylor Swift. She is a prime example. She is a better writer than everybody. That is why she is winning.”

Eurovision champions Kalush Orchestra will also perform during the event.

They told PA they hope to be cultural “soldiers” for Ukraine when they take to the stage

Speaking through an interpreter on the red carpet, lead singer Oleh Psiuk told the PA news agency: “We feel a bit of pressure because it is so huge. We feel pressure to perform for Ukraine and today we would like everybody to show that the culture of Ukraine is so unique.”

The MTV EMAs 2022 will take be broadcast live on MTV on November 13 at 8pm GMT and will also be available to watch on Paramount+ UK from November 14.