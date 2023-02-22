| 6.9°C Dublin

Taylor Swift named global recording artist of the year for third time

Her return to the top of the chart for 2022 was powered by the release of recent album Midnights.

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Taylor Swift has been named global recording artist of the year for a third time – making her the most decorated act in the prize’s decade-long history.

The pop superstar, 33, previously won the award in 2014 and 2019 and has now been named by the IFPI, which represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide, as its recipient for the year of 2022.

