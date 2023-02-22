Taylor Swift named global recording artist of the year for third time

Taylor Swift has been named global recording artist of the year for a third time – making her the most decorated act in the prize’s decade-long history.

The pop superstar, 33, previously won the award in 2014 and 2019 and has now been named by the IFPI, which represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide, as its recipient for the year of 2022.

Calculated according to an artist or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats during the year, the title has previously gone to acts including Ed Sheeran, Adele and Drake.

Swift’s return to the top of the chart was “powered” by the release of her album Midnights in October 2022, according to the IFPI.

Upon release, the album immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

This year Swift is heading out on the road as part of her mammoth Eras Tour with support from acts including Paramore and Haim, as well as solo artist Phoebe Bridgers.

Just behind her on this year’s list are K-pop superstars BTS at number two and Canadian rapper Drake at number three.

In fourth place is Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny while The Weeknd takes fifth place.

Harry Styles takes eighth while Sheeran is at 10.

Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said: “It is a great pleasure to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award to Taylor Swift for an unprecedented third time in the chart’s 10-year history.

“Taylor is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world.

“It is exciting to see this year’s Global Recording Artist Chart reflect the increasingly diverse spectrum of music available to music fans today, with superstars from Latin America, Taiwan and South Korea as well as the US, UK and Canada represented.

“Record companies continue to work diligently in every corner of the globe to find and develop global stars and build their successful careers for the long-term.”