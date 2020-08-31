Taylor Swift makes history with VMAs win for The Man music video

Taylor Swift made history after winning the best direction prize for her gender-flipping The Man music video (MTV/PA)

Taylor Swift made MTV Video Music Awards history after winning best direction for her gender-flipping The Man music video.

The pop superstar transformed into the embodiment of toxic masculinity for the video, looking unrecognisable in a brown beard and business suit.

It was Swift’s critique of music industry sexism, exploring how she would be treated differently if she were a man.

The video also marked her first attempt at directing on her own and her effort was rewarded during Sunday’s VMAs, when she won the best direction gong.

The win made her the first solo female artist to earn the honour. Accepting the prize, Swift said in a video message: “This is amazing. This is the very first video that I’ve ever directed on my own. I’m just so grateful for this. I want to take an opportunity to say thank you to the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me.”

Swift, 30, looked fresh-faced in a casual blue shirt for her acceptance speech, and added: “I was told that this was an industry-voted award. So I want to say thank you to everyone in the industry who voted for this video.

“But I also really want to thank the fans because you are the only reason why the industry cares about anything that I do.”

She said she was “blown away and taken aback” by the reaction to Folklore, the surprise album she released in July, adding: “So, thank you for everything. I hope I get to see you soon.”

Swift released The Man music video in February, revealing she spent “four to six hours every day in the makeup chair” to transform herself.

In April, Swift postponed all her 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PA Media