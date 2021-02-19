Taylor Swift joins Haim for remix of Gasoline

Taylor Swift joked she is now the fourth Haim sister after she joined the band for a remix of their song Gasoline (Greg Allen/PA)

Taylor Swift joked she is now the fourth Haim sister after she joined the band for a remix of their song Gasoline.

Haim – a group made up of three siblings from Los Angeles – teased a special collaboration on social media before revealing it was the pop superstar.

In the new version of Gasoline, Swift takes lead vocals on the song’s second verse. The track originally featured on Haim’s critically acclaimed 2020 album Women In Music Pt III.

After the remix was released, Swift said: “Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need.”

The band said on Instagram: “since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favourite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her.

“she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us.”

This is not the first time Swift has teamed up with sisters Este, Danielle and Alana.

Haim collaborated with Swift on her track No Body, No Crime, which featured on her December album Evermore.

Haim also announced a new version of the song 3AM, which features US musician Thundercat.

Haim’s Women In Music Pt III and Swift’s Folklore will go head-to-head at the Grammys in March. Both records are nominated for album of the year.

