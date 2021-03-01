Taylor Swift hits out at ‘deeply sexist’ joke from Ginny And Georgia series

Taylor Swift has hit out at the Netflix show Ginny And Georgia after it featured what she described as a “lazy” and “deeply sexist” joke about her.

The series finale of the comedy-drama saw lead characters Ginny Miller, played by Antonia Gentry, and her mother Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, argue about relationships.

Asked whether she had broken up her with her boyfriend, Ginny said: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

The dialogue prompted fans of Swift, known as “Swifties”, to criticise the show and its cast members on social media, with some encouraging a boycott of the series.

Swift has now addressed the controversy, writing on Twitter: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.

“How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Swift’s documentary Miss Americana was released on the streaming giant in January 2020 and covered her career over several years using behind the scenes footage.

It dealt with the way in which her relationships had been dissected by the public and press.

The singer has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since around 2016, but was previously linked with actor Tom Hiddleston and DJ Calvin Harris.

Netflix has been contacted for comment.

PA Media