Taylor Swift has ‘most aggressive holiday party known to womankind’ for her 30th

The US pop star marked the milestone birthday with friends on Friday after performing at the Jingle Ball in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Swift posted pictures from her festive celebration on Twitter, showing herself with groups of friends clad in Christmas-themed clothing and Santa hats.

In the first tweet she joked: “Happy birthday but make it santa.”

She wrote in a second post: “Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind…

“I just.. seriously feel so lucky and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*.”

The Shake It Off singer also showed off her personalised birthday cake to her 85 million followers.

She was seen bending down next to the heavily-iced cake, adorned with flowers and likenesses of her three cats Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

“Fur real guys this was my cake,” she quipped.

Swift’s performance at the Jingle Ball and her follow-up birthday bash came less than 24 hours after she reopened her feud with talent manager Scooter Braun.

She hit out at “toxic male privilege” in the music industry after Braun’s company bought the rights to much of her back catalogue.

PA Media