Taylor Swift gives touching shout-out to Joe Alwyn in Grammys acceptance speech

Taylor Swift thanked British boyfriend Joe Alwyn following her history-making Grammy Awards win.

The pop superstar, 31, won the coveted album of the year for her surprise lockdown record Folklore.

Swift is the first female artist to win the accolade three times, having previously been honoured for Fearless and 1989.

Expand Close Taylor Swift delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning album of the year at the Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taylor Swift delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning album of the year at the Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In her acceptance speech, Swift thanked her collaborators on Folklore – Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner – before turning her attention to actor Alwyn, 30.

They have been together since 2016 and he helped write several songs on Folklore and its sister record Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Swift said: “Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

She then thanked her close friends – the Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – whose children’s names featured in her music.

Expand Close Taylor Swift made history with another win at the Grammys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taylor Swift made history with another win at the Grammys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Swift said: “I want to thank James, Ines and Betty, and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write.

“But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created. And we can’t tell how honoured we are forever by this.”

As well as taking to the stage as a winner, Swift also delivered an ethereal performance reflecting the rustic themes of Folklore and Evermore.

Swift, who was nominated for six Grammys on Sunday, is in good company after winning her third album of the year gong. Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon have all achieved the feat.

PA Media