Taylor Swift ends her legal battle against Utah theme park

Taylor Swift and a Utah theme park have dropped their opposing lawsuits without any money changing hands, according to a representative for the star.

Last month the owners of Evermore, a venue in Pleasant Grove, Utah, sued Swift for trademark infringement over the title of her most recent album.

In response, the Grammy-winning singer filed a lawsuit of her own, accusing the park of using her music without permission.

However, both parties have now dropped their legal claims.

A statement from Swift’s team said: “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement.”

Swift’s lawyer had dismissed the original claim against her as “frivolous and irresponsible”.

In a response, the star’s TAS Rights Management filed a suit in her home state of Tennessee for wilful copyright infringement.

According to the legal papers, the park and its founder Ken Bretschneider “routinely” used Swift’s music – including the songs Love Story, You Belong With Me and Bad Blood – “without authorisation or licence agreement”.

The park, which opened in 2018, was said to employ actors who “routinely perform copyrighted songs… to large crowds”.

Swift’s album Evermore arrived in December last year to critical and commercial success.

