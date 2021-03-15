Taylor Swift delivers rustic performance from atop log cabin at Grammys

Taylor Swift delivered a rustic performance against a backdrop of a log cabin and woodland during the Grammy Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift delivered a rustic performance against the backdrop of a log cabin at the Grammy Awards.

The singer, who released two surprise albums in 2020, was joined by recent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner of The National as she made her way through a three-track medley – her first performance at the annual ceremony in five years.

Wearing a gold and blue dress, the 31-year-old sang the single Cardigan from atop the cabin before making her way inside for a semi-acoustic rendition of August.

She closed with Willow, from her most recent record Evermore.

Host Trevor Noah compared her music to the coronavirus vaccine, quipping that it was “like medicine for many people this past year and not just because it came in two doses”.

He added: “This artist has been so prolific lately that she even recorded a cover album of herself.”

Three song medley from @taylorswift13! 🙌



We can't pick a favorite, can you? â¤ï¸🎶 pic.twitter.com/hwjopkZ56h — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

Swift released the surprise album Folklore, which was recorded in isolation and received rave reviews, in July 2020, landing a string of Grammy nominations including album of the year.

She followed it up with another surprise album, December’s Evermore, which saw her continue her work with Antonoff and Dessner.

Last month she released the re-recorded version of her 2008 hit Love Story.

She is in the process of making new versions of her first six albums following a row over who controls them.

Prominent talent manager Scooter Braun acquired them before he sold the rights to a private investment fund in November.

PA Media