Taylor Swift cancels all live appearances and performances for 2020

Taylor Swift has cancelled all live appearances and performances in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift has cancelled all live appearances and performances in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop superstar had been due to perform across the US, Europe and South America over the coming months to promote her Lover album.

However Swift has now said all live performances have been cancelled for the rest of the year.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. Iâll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now whatâs important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

Her planned performances at the Glastonbury and British Summer Time festivals had already been axed due to the outbreak.

Writing on Twitter, Swift said: “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision.

“Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

A separate statement from Swift’s management team said the US and Brazil performances originally set for 2020 will be rescheduled for next year, with dates to be announced later.

Tickets for those shows will transfer to the new dates automatically, the statement added.

Fans can claim refunds for the Lover Fest shows on May 1. Swift’s tour is the latest casualty of the pandemic, which has had a ruinous effect on the entertainment industry.

Live events have been banned around the world to avoid mass gatherings and transmission of the virus.

Major music festivals, including Glastonbury and Coachella, have been either cancelled or postponed and stars such as Sir Elton John, Camila Cabello and rock band Pearl Jam have axed tour dates.

The cost of the pandemic on the industry is likely to run into the billions of pounds.

PA Media