Taylor Swift calls for monuments to ‘racist’ historical figures to be removed

Taylor Swift has called for monuments which “celebrate racist historical figures” to be removed.
The singer said that two statues in Tennessee in the US are of two men who were “despicable figures in our state history and should be treated as such”.
She added: “As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things.”
I’m asking the Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to please consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments. When you fight to honor racists, you show black Tennesseans and all of their allies where you stand, and you continue this cycle of hurt. You can’t change history, but you can change this. 🙏
The statues are of newspaper editor Edward Carmack and slave trader Nathan Bedford Forresst.
Swift added: “We need to retroactively change the statues of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from heroes to villains.
“And villains don’t deserve statues.”
Black Lives Matters protests around the world have sparked a debate about monuments of people who have links to slavery or are perceived to have held racist views.
A statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised by protesters, while in Bristol a statue of Edward Colston was pulled down and dumped in the harbour.
