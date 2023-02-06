| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Taylor Swift ‘blown away’ after winning Grammy for filmmaking debut

The singer started off her night with an early success.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Taylor Swift (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Taylor Swift has said she is “blown away” after winning best music video at the Grammys for her filmmaking debut.

All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien as a couple in the midst of a tumultuous relationship, beat off competition including Adele’s Easy On Me and Doja Cat’s Woman.

Most Watched

Privacy