Taylor Swift announces upcoming The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced an upcoming tour following the release of her latest album Midnights.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Swift wrote: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)

“The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

The image of a tour poster the Anti-Hero singer shared alongside the message showed the American leg of the tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift also confirmed that she will be joined by a number of popular artists during the tour, including bands Paramore and Haim, as well as solo artists Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams.

Also joining Swift will be beabadoobee, girl in red, Muna, Gayle and Owenn.

Less than 24 hours after the release of Midnights on October 21, music streaming giant Spotify announced online that the album had amassed the most streams in a single day in the platform’s history.

Reacting to the news, Swift wrote: “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!

“Like what even just happened?!”

Swift took fans by surprise when she announced the new album in the closing moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey in August.

She has described the record as the story of “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

It sees her turn away from the intimate indie songwriting of her two last albums, Folklore and Evermore, in favour of electronica, synth-pop and sometimes even hip hop-influenced beats.

Swift has once again written the majority of the album with Jack Antonoff, lead singer of rock band Bleachers.

Midnights claimed the biggest first week of album sales since Adele’s 30 was released last November and took the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

Midnights follows after Swift’s previous eight UK chart-topping albums, all achieved consecutively: 2012’s Red, 2014 release 1989, 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore and re-recordings Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.

Swift also secured the coveted double chart domination on the UK charts after Midnights and its lead single Anti-Hero both landed at number one last week.

The electronica-style album became the fastest-selling album of the year so far, overtaking Harry Styles’ chart-topping Harry’s House which previously held the 2022 title, according to the Official Charts Company.