Monday 25 November 2019

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez among stars on American Music Awards red carpet

Swift will be named artist of the decade during the ceremony.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were among the stars walking the red carpet at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The annual ceremony, where winners are chosen by fan voting, is taking place in Los Angeles.

Swift will be named artist of the decade during the show and arrived to cheers on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater.

The 29-year-old wore an olive-green dress coupled with a pair of thigh-high boots.

Artist of the decade Taylor Swift opted for an olive green dress on the red carpet at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gomez, who is preparing for the release of a new album, posed for selfies with fans on the carpet.

The 27-year-old wore a tight-fitted fluorescent green dress, with matching heels and a diamond necklace.

Selena Gomez, a performer at the American Music Awards, caught the eye in a bright green dress on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lizzo, who is nominated for new artist of the year, will also perform at the ceremony.

The Juice singer arrived in a ruffled, orange minidress, while holding a miniature handbag designed by Italian fashion house Valentino.

Lizzo, a nominee and performer at the American Music Awards,wore an eye-catching orange dress for the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish, 17, burst onto the scene following the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earlier this year.

She is up for six awards, including new artist of the year, and stood out on the red carpet wearing Burberry trousers and a matching top, while covering her face with a beekeeper hat.

Billie Eilish sported a distinctive look on the AMAs red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Camila Cabello is another who will perform during the ceremony.

She walked the carpet wearing a nude dress with floral embellishments.

Camila Cabello posed for photographers on the red carpet at the AMAs (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pop star Halsey is nominated for artist of the year, in a category also containing Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Drake.

She wore a flowing, floral-print gown.

Pop star Halsey is nominated for artist of the year at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Host for the evening Ciara also walked the carpet.

The singer wore an oversized blue jacket with matching trousers.

Ciara is hosting the American Music Awards and wore a blue outfit on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British singer Dua Lipa arrived on the carpet with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The 24-year-old wore a strapless, floor-length pink gown complete with thigh split.

Dua Lipa looked pretty in pink on the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is preparing for the release of her first album.

At the AMAs, she wore a floor-length black gown with a black lace  overlay.

Maya Hawke, star of Netflix drama Stranger Things, was pictured on the red carpet of the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

