The feud between pop megastars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry appears to be over.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry appear to put their feud to bed

Swift, who is due to start her hotly anticipated Reputation Tour, posted a video to her Instagram story showing a package containing an olive branch and a written note titled “Hey old friend”.

The video was captioned "Thank you Katy". Swift said in the video: "I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch.

“This means so much to me.” Swift and Perry reportedly fell out in a row over backing dancers and are both said to have addressed the feud through their music.

Swift’s Bad Blood is thought to be about Perry, while Perry’s Swish Swish is said to be about Swift. Swift is in Arizona, where she will be performing the first date of her Reputation Tour.

She is set to be supported on tour by Camila Cabello and British singer Charli XCX. Both stars have used social media to post messages of support to Swift ahead of the maiden concert.

Perry made headlines on Monday after appearing at the Met Gala in New York City wearing a pair of angel wings.

Press Association