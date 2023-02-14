| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Tape of Sir Rod Stewart’s first studio recording to be sold at auction

The tape, being sold by the singer’s former manager, Jonathan Rowlands, has a pre-sale estimate of £500 to £1,000.

A tape of Sir Rod Stewart&rsquo;s first studio recording is to be sold at auction (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

A tape of Sir Rod Stewart&rsquo;s first studio recording is to be sold at auction (Yui Mok/PA)

A tape of Sir Rod Stewart’s first studio recording is to be sold at auction (Yui Mok/PA)

A tape of Sir Rod Stewart’s first studio recording is to be sold at auction (Yui Mok/PA)

By Sam Russell, PA

A tape of Sir Rod Stewart’s first studio recording, which helped secure his first record deal, is to be sold at auction by his former manager.

Jonathan Rowlands, 83, said the 15IPS analogue tape was sent to Decca Records as an audition recording in 1964, and the result was Sir Rod’s first recording contract.

Most Watched

Privacy