‘Take care of our Queen’: messages of support for Madonna after ICU stay

Madonna is expected to make a full recovery after a ‘several-day’ stay in intensive care, her manager said (Yui Mok/PA)

Celebrities and fans have sent well-wishes to Madonna following news that the singer spent several days in intensive care.

The 64-year-old US pop star is expected to make a “full recovery” but has had to “pause all commitments” including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour.

She was due to begin Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Canada on July 15, but a statement said a new start date will be announced.

Following a post from her manager, Guy Oseary, on Instagram, celebrities including Michelle Visage sent wishes, with the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge writing: “Take good care of our Queen.”

Singer Rita Wilson said she was “sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery”, while actress Rosanna Arquette wrote: “Sending her love and good light vibrations for a good recovery.”

A statement from Oseary said: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU (intensive care unit).

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Celebration Tour will feature music from her catalogue across four decades, with dates previously announced for North America, stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, following on to Europe with shows planned in some 11 cities, including London in October and December.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

The tour follows the Madame X tour, which ended in 2020, with the album of the same name reaching number two in the UK charts.

The Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer, often referred to as the Queen of Pop, has reportedly sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.