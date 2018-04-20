Swedish DJ Avicii has died aged 28

Swedish DJ Avicii has died in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

Swedish DJ Avicii has died in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

The electronic dance music producer, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman on Friday afternoon.

In a statement his publicist said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii." "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

His death comes days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album. Avicii, who boasted two UK number ones, retired from touring in 2016 and has battled acute pancreatitis in the past and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris was one of the first to pay tribute, calling his fellow musician a "beautiful soul". He added: "My heart goes out to his family."

Pop star Dua Lipa tweeted: "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x." In a note announcing his retirement in 2016 he said: "I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.

"I will however never let go of music - I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I've decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows."

He released his debut studio album, True, in 2013 and followed it up with Stories in 2015.

Press Association