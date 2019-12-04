Swedes rule out prison performance by rapper ASAP Rocky

US rapper ASAP Rocky will not be able to perform in the Swedish prison where he was held until convicted of assault after a street brawl in Stockholm in June, Sweden’s prison board has said.

US rapper ASAP Rocky will not be able to perform in the Swedish prison where he was held until convicted of assault after a street brawl in Stockholm in June, Sweden’s prison board has said.

Citing logistical and security issues, Vilhelm Grevik, of Sweden’s Prison and Probation Service, told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet that the prison board will not be able to organise a concert in Kronoberg prison.

In August, ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault.

The rapper and his two bodyguards were given “conditional sentences”, meaning they will not serve prison time unless they commit a similar offence in the future.

Mayers, who wanted to entertain inmates at Kronoberg prison, is due to perform on December 11 at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe arena.

PA Media