Susan Boyle wants to become a foster mother
The singer said she loves being with children.
Susan Boyle has said not having children is her “biggest regret” and that she would like to become a foster mother.
The Scottish singer, 58, told The Sun’s Dan Wootton on his podcast: “When things quieten down a bit I would like to maybe get into fostering.
“I’m 58 so I’ve got something to bring my family home to.
“I’ve a lovely house, why not share it?”
View this post on Instagram
TEN is in the top 5 albums this week in the UK and Australia!✨ On being told her chart success, Susan wanted to share this message with you all; “I am thrilled that TEN is a top 5 album in the UK and Australia! Thank you to all those who have bought the album and supported me for the last ten years and thanks to my UK and Australian team who believed in me and helped get this success. I couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you! What a fantastic way to celebrate ten years."
Boyle – who found fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – said there were a couple of children in her life “who think the world of me”.
“I love kids,” she said.
“I never had any of my own, that’s my biggest regret, but I love kids.
“They’re good fun to be with.”
Press Association