Singer Daniel O'Donnell has revealed he would be open to a duet with Michael Buble.

'Sure, I wouldn't mind at all' - Daniel O'Donnell says he'd be open to a duet with Michael Buble

The Donegal singer and the Canadian crooner both appeared on last night's Late Late Show.

Speaking about a possible duet in the future, Daniel told the Herald in an interview yesterday: "Sure, I wouldn't mind at all.

"He's very different to me and then we're not very different," he added.

"He's much more cutting edge. I like what I like and I like what he does."

Meanwhile, Daniel has revealed he does not engage with social media because he does not need to be "taken down" by trolls.

The 56-year-old star has a presence on Facebook for fans but says he does not read the posts.

"Initially I looked and the majority of people are complimentary and then there's the odd person who probably doesn't really like what you're doing anyway and they slate you," he told the Herald.

"I think, well, I don't need to be praised, but I certainly don't need to be taken down.

"Myself and Nathan Carter were talking about it and we said you could read 20 good comments and one bad one and the one bad one would just kill you and the 20 good ones would mean nothing."

Fresh from a tour of the US and Canada, Daniel is gearing up for four Christmas shows and tickets for his 12-date tour across Ireland next August go on sale today.

He is also celebrating the fact that he has broken his own record by becoming the first artist to chart at least one new album every year for 31 consecutive years.

"I've recorded every year since 1984 so I'm probably the only living person that has recorded so much," he says as his latest album, Walkin' In The Moonlight, enters the top 20 of the UK album charts.

He also features on the new album Country Roads Vol 1.

Despite a hectic touring schedule, he found time recently to film a new series of B&B Road Trip with wife Majella - this time travelling in an RV together across the US.

Since venturing into TV on B&B Road Trip and the hugely popular episode of RTE's Room To Improve, in which architect Dermot Bannon revamped Daniel and Majella's Donegal home, the singer said people now approach him differently.

"Even people that wouldn't be bothered watching what I do or listening to what I sing will come up and say, 'God, I'm not a fan but I love the TV'," he said, laughing.

Herald