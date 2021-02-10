Supremes singing star Mary Wilson dies at 76

Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died aged 76.

Ms Wilson died on Monday night at her home in Las Vegas. The cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

Ms Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. Ms Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Ms Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, Where Did Our Love Go, was released on June 17, 1964. Touring at the time, Ms Wilson said there was a moment when she realised they had a hit song.

“I remember that instead of going home on the bus, we flew,” she recalled in 2014. “That was our first plane ride. We flew home. We had really hit big.”

It would be the first of five consecutive No. 1s, with Baby Love, Come See About Me, Stop! In the Name of Love and Back in My Arms Again following in quick succession.

The Supremes also recorded the hit songs You Can’t Hurry Love, Up the Ladder to the Roof, and Love Child.

“I just woke up to this news,” Ms Ross tweeted yesterday, offering her condolences to Ms Wilson’s family. “I am reminded that each day is a gift,” she said.

