Super Bowl 2022: Kendrick Lamar and Eminem’s LVI halftime show will be ‘best ever’

Ahead of next month’s Super Bowl, fans of Kendrick Lamar and Eminem have predicted that this year’s halftime show will be the best ever.

The rappers are featured as headline artists alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige, in a collaborative spectacle during the American football game on Sunday 12 February.

When the line-up for the 2022 performance was announced, it caused initial waves of excitement for hip-hop fans eager to see the five artists on stage at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

With the show only weeks away, the anticipation among the artists’ supporters has risen again, with some expecting that the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI will be the most impressive show so far.

“Super Bowl halftime show gonna show every kid in America who their parents really are… Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar… this may be the best one yet,” one Twitter user wrote on the platform.

“Love Eminem so much. He is a master of the English vocabulary. So pumped for the halftime show!” said another, while a third predicted that the event was going to be “crazy”: “Eminem, Dre, Kendrick, Snoop and Mary J Blige under one roof. Honestly, we weren’t ready.”

Another fan claimed that the promise of seeing the “Real Slim Shady” rapper perform live could lure them to buy a ticket to the show in person, tweeting: “I feel like saying f*** it and pay the $6k for a Super Bowl ticket, tbh not even for the game, just to see Eminem perform.”

The official trailer for the event was released last week, sparking speculation of what’s to come; some are hoping for the artists to release new music ahead of the show.

