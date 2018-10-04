Entertainment Music

Thursday 4 October 2018

‘Suge’ Knight gets 28-year jail term

The former rap mogul ran over and killed businessman Terry Carter outside a burger stand in 2015.

Marion Hugh ‘Suge’ Knight (Patrick T Fallon/Pool Photo via AP)
Marion Hugh ‘Suge’ Knight (Patrick T Fallon/Pool Photo via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A judge has sentenced Marion “Suge” Knight to 28 years in prison nearly four years after the former rap mogul killed a man with his truck.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S Coen handed down the sentence as expected to Knight for running over and killing businessman Terry Carter outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Members of Mr Carter’s family addressed the court, including daughter Crystal, who called Knight “a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species”.

ipanews_683ad0a2-59d1-43f7-8dde-66baa901f168_embedded1288356
Marion ‘Suge’ Knight (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP/Pool)

Knight stared forward throughout.

He avoided a murder trial that was about to begin when he agreed two weeks ago to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter and accept the sentence.

The Death Row Records co-founder appeared in court for the sentencing wearing orange prison attire with chains on his arms and legs alongside Albert Deblanc Jr, his 16th lawyer in the case.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top