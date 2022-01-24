String of Meat Loaf albums set to re-enter UK chart following singer’s death

A string of Meat Loaf’s most popular albums are set to re-enter the UK albums chart following the singer’s death at the age of 74.

It was announced on Friday by a post on the American rocker’s official Facebook page that he had died with his wife Deborah at his side.

Following the news, the singer’s internationally successful 1977 record Bat Out Of Hell has surged up the albums chart and is on course to take the third spot, having previously peaked at number nine, according to the Official Charts Company (OCC).

Meat Loaf was best known for his hit Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy. (Ian West/PA)

A number of other albums that carried Meat Loaf to global stardom are also set to claim top spots, including his 1993 sequel record – Bat Out Of Hell 2: Back Into Hell – which is on track for the fourth spot.

The record contains the lead single I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), which previously reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award.

The 1984 compilation album Hits Out Of Hell is on course for fifth place, 1981’s Dead Ringer for number six and the 1995 greatest hits album titled The Definitive Collection for 11th place, the OCC reports.

Meat Loaf and Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler’s 1989 compilation album Heaven And Hell is also on course for 14th place – and his 1995 record Welcome To The Neighbourhood is set to take number 20.

Olly Alexander of Years and Years is set to top the UK albums chart (Matt Crossick/PA)

Years & Years, which was originally formed as a three-piece band in 2010 but is now functioning as a solo project for singer Olly Alexander, is currently on track to take the top spot in this week’s albums chart with new record Night Call.

As a trio, the group previously topped the charts in 2015 with their debut record Communion.

Currently sitting in second place is the up-and-coming post-punk band Yard Act with their debut album The Overload.

The group from Leeds are the best-selling album of the week so far on physical formats, according to the chart update by the OCC.