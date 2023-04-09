Stranglers icon Hugh Cornwell: ‘I don’t listen to music anymore. I gave up. I make music, and I write books’
Ahead of a show in Dublin, the singer talks about sea swimming, experimenting with drugs and channelling the life-force
Barry Egan
Winifred Cornwell was 98 years old when she died in the early 2010s. In 2018 Hugh wrote the song ‘La Grande Dame’ about his mother. He remembers as a kid how she would swim in the depths of winter in a hole in the ice at the pond in Hampstead Heath, near the family home. Now 74, Cornwell is a devoted sea swimmer in all weathers.