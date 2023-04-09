Stranglers icon Hugh Cornwell: ‘I don’t listen to music anymore. I gave up. I make music, and I write books’

Ahead of a show in Dublin, the singer talks about sea swimming, experimenting with drugs and channelling the life-force

Winifred Cornwell was 98 years old when she died in the early 2010s. In 2018 Hugh wrote the song ‘La Grande Dame’ about his mother. He remembers as a kid how she would swim in the depths of winter in a hole in the ice at the pond in Hampstead Heath, near the family home. Now 74, Cornwell is a devoted sea swimmer in all weathers.