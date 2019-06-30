Stormzy’s mother calls him ‘my hero’ after Glastonbury headline slot
The grime star shared screenshots of messages from his mother.
Stormzy has shared screenshots of text messages from his mother after his history-making headline set at Glastonbury.
On Friday night the grime star became the first black British solo artist to headline the festival in its 49-year history.
The Croydon-born star described his slot on the Pyramid stage as “the greatest night of my entire life”.
Last night I headlined Glastonbury in a stab-proof vest custom made by the greatest, most iconic living artist on planet earth, the one and only BANKSY. I opened my set with words of encouragement from my hero and ultimate inspiration and the greatest rapper to ever grace planet Earth Jay-Z. I got to sing with the most incredible and legendary man I know - Chris Martin - a man who’s genius I am so in awe of that it makes me go to studio and try to emulate him. Raleigh Ritchie - one of our country’s greatest musical talents thank you my brother. Dave & Fredo - I love you my brothers, UK’s finest rappers, thank you from my heart for helping me light up the stage and making one of the most beautiful moments our culture has seen. Thank you to my lil brother @djtiiny theres no way in hell I could do this without you you have my back always and I’m so proud of you - you are my brother in arms we go to war together I appreciate you. To Bronski, Amber, Misty, Trev, Kojo, Tim, James, Sam & my whole tour/creative/production team I appreciate you all and I’m forever grateful. To my band and to my amazing choir who have worked tireless and given this their everything all whilst sounding flawless, effortless and amazing I appreciate you all very much I can’t do this without you. Massive thank yous to: the W.A.R dance crew you lot are now my brothers thank you for bringing a God-sent energy that I truly needed. To Princess K - you are a superstar, the crowd went absolutely crazy for you and I’m so excited to watch you take the world by storm. To Ballet Black, the grace, beauty and feeling you blessed the world with yesterday was felt in the hearts of millions. To Mac, Trizzy, Bobby, C1, Flipz my BikeStormz family I’m so happy the world got to see you lots talent and skills - you just showed the world about bikelife - be very fucking proud. To Big TJ & James for getting me ready and prepared for the energy this set would need. To the whole of my #MERKY team - my family who hold me down and have my back till the end. THANK YOU GUYS, THANK YOU GOD. I am proud of myself and I feel blessed and fulfilled and purposeful. Your Glastonbury 2019 headliner, over and out. 🎤❤️
He tweeted a grab of messages he received from his mother, which read: “Good morning my hero you made me so so proud, you’ve made me a very proud mum never forget that, the phone calls texts messages was so overwhelming, I just want to see you and hug you.
“And also I am going to dance for you at church.”
She added the praise hands emoji.
June 30, 2019
Festival organiser Emily Eavis told the Glastonbury Free Press she was bowled over by Stormzy’s performance, saying:”I am speechless, that gig was incredible.
“It was a huge moment for us, up there with the all time greatest Glastonbury performances and one for the history books.
“The perfect gig. I’m so happy for him, it could not have been better.
“It also confirmed for me that our crowd is the best in the world.
“Watching that huge audience lock in and give so much back was very moving.
“The atmosphere was incredible but then it has been since the gates opened.”
The Killers headlined the Pyramid stage on Saturday night, while The Cure will bring the festival to a close when they play on Sunday night.
The band, fronted by Robert Smith, will headline the festival for the fourth time having first topped the bill in 1986.
Kylie Minogue will take to the main stage at 3.45pm for the festival’s legends slot.
The Australian pop star will be followed by Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend.
Elsewhere, Christine And The Queens, Janelle Monae, Rex Orange County and The Streets will headline stages across the site on the final day.
Festival-goers are expected to experience cooler temperatures than in recent days, with temperatures to peak at 20C.
Press Association
