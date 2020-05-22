Stormzy’s #Merky Books launches new non-fiction series

Stormzy launched his own publishing imprint in July 2018 (Lesley Martin/PA)

Stormzy’s #Merky Books publishing imprint is set to release a new series of non-fiction titles.

The 12-part series of “short and practical pocket-sized guides” will include books offering tips on topics including activism, writing and building a brand, according to a statement from the publisher.

The first three books will be launched in September, with the remaining books being released later in the calendar year.

Lemara Lindsay-Prince, #Merky Books’ commissioning editor, said: “This series was built from the idea that we still have things we wish we could do, and want to learn.

“I believe that knowledge should be shared and new voices heard.

“The books’ approach balances insight, practical knowledge, know-how and wisdom on a range of topics from things you can do with your hands, to actions which establish new behaviours.

“I’m excited for readers to have these – there will be a book that speaks to the core of your ambitions the most.

“I can’t wait for everyone to digest, share and collect the How To series.

“The books are a first for the imprint, and contribute to our commitment of uplifting a new generation.”

How To… Change It by Joshua Virasami, How To… Build It by Niran Vinod and Damola Timeyin and How To… Write It by Anthony Anaxagorou will be released on September 3.

Stormzy launched his own publishing imprint, a collaboration with Penguin Random House, in July 2018.

