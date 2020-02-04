Stormzy: Every government has let black people down

Stormzy says all governments have let black people down (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Stormzy has said that every government has let black people down.

The chart-topping grime star said that little had changed over the years, whether Labour or the Conservatives were in power.

He told GQ magazine: “Every government has let black people down, let working-class people down.

“Since when I’ve been young, whether it’s been a Labour government or a Tory government, not much has changed for the people who need it the most.”

On Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Vossi Bop singer said he “is literally not for man. He has made it clear in his vocabulary and in the stances he takes”.

Stormzy said he cried after his Glastonbury set, thinking it had been ruined by technical problems.

“I was just bawling my eyes out. I thought, ‘You have just absolutely f***** that.’ I haven’t cried like that since primary school. I just broke down,” he said.

“I’m listening to the festival speakers, which are delayed, so if I go with that I’m going to be off beat. So then I’m just listening to the drums and performing with muscle memory.

“I’m like, ‘You’re f*****, but just do it.’ And I’m thinking the whole time I’m off beat….. I was thinking of all the people who wanted me to f*** it – ‘Stormzy? Glasto? That small-timer?’ – just watching and thinking, ‘Look at him. He can’t even spit on beat. He’s all over the place.’”

