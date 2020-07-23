Stormzy, Charli XCX and Dua Lipa among those nominated for a Mercury award

Stormzy and Dua Lipa are shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize (PA)

Stormzy has secured his second Mercury Prize nomination and will go head to head with artists including Charli XCX and Dua Lipa.

The shortlist for the Hyundai Mercury Prize, which recognises the best British album of the year, was narrowed down by 12 judges including Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum, Jorja Smith and Vice.com’s editorial director Tshepo Mokoena.

A statement from the judges said: “In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate.

“The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience.

“What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of industry body BPI – which organises the Mercury Prize, said: “Extraordinary music for extraordinary times.

“The Mercury Prize is back, reminding us that the creative brilliance of our artists is a constant, even when the world is turned upside down.

“We believe it’s all the more important this year for the Mercury Prize to shine a spotlight on 12 exceptional Albums of the Year, spanning an eclectic gamut of genres and uniting the biggest names in music with the most exciting new talent.

“These records tell stories, dig deep into the personal experiences of their creators and represent the best in contemporary music.

“We congratulate all the shortlisted artists and thank our expert judges and our partners, Hyundai and YouTube Music, for supporting this year’s Prize.”

This year’s nominees were announced on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music programme.

Last year’s Mercury Prize was won by rapper Dave for his album Psychodrama, fending off competition from nominees including Slowthai, The 1975, Little Simz and Foals.

Organisers say it is likely a live awards show will not happen in September as planned, but the winner will be announced on September 24.

The Mercury Prize nominations in full:

Anna Meredith – FIBS

Charli XCX – How I’m Feeling Now

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Georgia – Seeking Thrills

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Lanterns On the Lake – Spook The Herd

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

Porridge Radio – Every Bad

Sports Team – Deep Down Happy

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

