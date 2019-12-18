Stormzy and Piers Morgan fall out over Boris Johnson comments

Stormzy has defended himself after Piers Morgan took issue with him criticising Boris Johnson to a group of children.

The UK grime star was talking to young pupils at his old primary school in Thornton Heath, south London, when he was asked why he was not a fan of the Prime Minister.

He replied that Mr Johnson was “a very very bad man”.

Stormzy, who was a vocal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn in the run-up to the General Election, also compared Mr Johnson to the “big, bad wolf”.

Good Morning Britain star Morgan was quick to comment, writing on Twitter: “He shouldn’t have done this, and shouldn’t have been allowed to do this.”

Stormzy responded: “The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol.”

The presenter replied that the music star should use his power “more carefully”, tweeting: “Come off it @stormzy – saying stuff like that to a bunch of very young schoolkids isn’t cool, and you know it.

“You’re a hugely influential role model now to so many youngsters, wield that power more carefully.”

Stormzy replied: “No it isn’t cool, it’s the truth lol.

“Again, they asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest.

“I gave em my opinion, they’ll grow up and be able to make their own, this ain’t a shocking incident pal sorry lol.”

Before the election, Stormzy urged his fans to vote for Labour and described Mr Johnson as a “f****** prick” in an impassioned video to his 2.7 million Instagram followers.

He said Mr Corbyn was “a man of hope, a man of justice, a man of equality”.

