Stormzy and Gerry Cinnamon to kick off TRNSMT festival

Stormzy will headline at Scotland’s biggest music festival as it gets under way on Friday.

Around 50,000 music fans are expected to attend each day at the TRNSMT festival which takes place on Glasgow Green from July 12-14.

Catfish And The Bottlemen and George Ezra headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively while other bands appearing over the weekend include Bastille, The Kooks, Sigrid and Richard Ashcroft.

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up but were replaced by Scottish artists Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande after pulling out in the weeks before the festival.

George Ezra will headline on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Festival director Geoff Ellis told the PA news agency: “Stormzy had a great Glastonbury and he only wanted to do two festivals this year.

“When we got the call – pretty much a year ago – saying he wants to do Glastonbury and TRNSMT, that’s really cool to get.

“He played the first year here and had a fantastic gig, went on about 4pm and had a full crowd watching him and that was great. I certainly won’t be missing him.”

Other acts on the line-up for Friday include Gerry Cinnamon, Years & Years and Example.

However Mr Ellis said the festival is about more than just the music.

He said: “Being at something like TRNSMT isn’t just about the bands on stage, it’s about the overall atmosphere and being with 50,000 people who are kinda like-minded.

“We’ve got some great food, different bars all over the site so hopefully you won’t have to queue long to get a drink, you can come and chill out and enjoy yourself.

“It’s a loud, busy oasis in the city centre of Glasgow.”

We’re almost ready for you 😎 There’s limited tickets available for Friday and Saturday, come join us! BUY NOW ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfxSOP pic.twitter.com/YytMvuFjfL — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 11, 2019

The weather is expected to be generally fine over the weekend with a few showery spells possible on Friday and Saturday and a bright sunny day on Sunday.

Festival-goers would be wise to take sun-cream as temperatures could reach 22C on Friday, 21C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday, forecasters said.

Alex Burkill, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “There is lots of warm humid weather to come with just a few showers on Friday and Saturday but otherwise dry and bright throughout the whole thing.”

