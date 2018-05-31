Stormzy and Ed Sheeran hoping for Ivor Novello success

The grime star, 24, is up for best album for Gang Signs And Prayer and is also in the running for contemporary song for Don’t Cry For Me, featuring Raleigh Ritchie.

Rapper Dave is also nominated for contemporary song for his politically charged track Question Time, which pays tribute to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and takes on Theresa May and David Cameron.

Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ed Sheeran has two songs, which he co-wrote, in the running for most performed work, Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You.