| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Stormzy and Dave help hip hop and rap music claim record share of album market

The growth was supported by the release of music by global stars but BPI has said ‘much of its success’ is down to the popularity of British artists.

Stormzy (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Stormzy, Dave and Central Cee are among the British artists who have helped hip hop and rap music claim a record share of the UK albums market in 2022, according to new figures.

Last year, the genre achieved its highest annual portion of all album consumption across sales and streaming at 12.4%, making it the third largest behind rock and pop, record labels association the BPI has said following analysis of Official Charts data.

Most Watched

Privacy