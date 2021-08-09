| 15.5°C Dublin

Stormzy and Akala among grime stars attending GRM Gala

The GRM Rated Awards will take place next month.

Grime stars including Akala attended the GRM Gala to celebrate the influence of black artists on the UK music industry (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Keiran Southern, PA

Grime stars including Stormzy, Akala and Krept attended the GRM Gala to celebrate the influence of black artists on the UK music industry.

The event was held at the V&A Museum in London ahead of the GRM Rated Awards next month.

Grime star Krept attended the GRM Gala in London (Ian West/PA) Expand

As well as Stormzy, Akala and Krept, other stars in attendance included DJ Semtex, Tim Westwood and AJ Tracey.

The gala was curated by GRM Daily founder Post.

He said: “I was honoured to celebrate the outstanding success achieved by friends and peers at Monday’s event.”

The GRM Gala took place for the first time last year while the awards are now in their sixth year.

Nominees were announced last month.

AJ Tracey, Bugzy Malone and Fredo are among the album of the year hopefuls.

Other categories include male and female artist of the year, breakthrough and personality of the year.

The GRM Rated Awards are set to take place virtually on September 16.

