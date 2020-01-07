Stormzy accidentally sports new look on BBC Breakfast

Stormzy accidentally sported a new look on BBC Breakfast – when he turned up in his slippers.

The rapper told TV hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin that he only realised he was still wearing the comfy footwear while being driven to the studio.

As the Own It singer sat on the famous red sofa, Walker told him: “Can I say, first up, those slippers are magnificent!”

A grab of Stormzy on BBC Breakfast wearing his slippers (Sherna Noah/PA)

The grime star admitted: “I forgot… I’m an idiot!”

Walker asked him: “Your shoes?” to which the Shut Up singer said: “Yeah, I’ve been doing signings…

“I did a signing in Bristol… I just stay in my slippers and then I got in the car, I was like, ‘Ah!’… It was an accident.”

Stormzy said he was glad to have broken into the mainstream.

He said being a popular artist was sometimes “weaponised” against him but “I’ll embrace it”.

The singer told the BBC One show: “I’ve made a body of work that’s an honest reflection of my truth… I always try to stay as true to myself as possible.”

He added: “I’m very flawed in many ways. I’m trying to figure out stuff myself.”

Fellow grime artist Wiley criticised Stormzy for working with Ed Sheeran on the number one single Own It.

But Stormzy said of Sheeran: “That’s my brother. I’ve got nothing but good words to say about him.”

Asked if he could collaborate with any star he liked, he said: “I wish it was that easy, otherwise I’d phone up Beyonce right now.”

PA Media