| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Sting to be awarded fellowship by The Ivors Academy

The former The Police frontman will become the 23rd artist to receive the honour.

Sting (James Manning/PA) Expand

Close

Sting (James Manning/PA)

Sting (James Manning/PA)

Sting (James Manning/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sting is set to be awarded a fellowship by The Ivors Academy.

The 71-year-old musician and former The Police frontman, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, will become the 23rd artist to receive the highest honour the music writers association bestows.

Most Watched

Privacy