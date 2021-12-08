Stereophonics shows rescheduled due to Covid ‘threat’

Stereophonics shows in Cardiff have been rescheduled due to the “threat” of the new Covid-19 variant and the Welsh Government’s restrictions on indoor venues, the concert venue and promoter have said.

The Welsh rock band were due to perform on December 17 and 18 at the Principality Stadium, but they have now been rearranged for June 2022.

The concert venue and its promoter Kilimanjaro Live said they “sought clarification” from the Welsh Government following its latest review of coronavirus guidelines.

Following the announcement today made by the Principality Stadium & Kilimanjaro Live, unfortunately the shows in Cardiff on the 17th and 18th December have had to be been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and they will now take place on the 17th & 18th June 2022… pic.twitter.com/UoWxkvva1Z — stereophonics (@stereophonics) December 8, 2021

In a joint statement, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live said they were “regretfully announcing the postponement of the Stereophonics shows scheduled at the stadium for December 17 and 18”.

The statement added: “We have been working collaboratively throughout to deliver these shows and have sought clarification from the Welsh Government following the latest review on current guidelines and legal requirements around face coverings.

“Unfortunately, as the threat of new variants emerge and the restrictions in place as an ‘indoor venue’, the shows are impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with Government guidelines and Welsh law.

“Our top priority has always been the safety and wellbeing of fans and all staff working at these shows, as well as the ability to deliver an outstanding fan experience.

“In light of the evolving public health situation, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live have taken the proactive but difficult decision to postpone the shows to next year on June 17 and 18.

Ctd…Stereophonics, Sir Tom Jones and Catfish and The Bottlemen will all still be performing at the June 2022 show. The band are disappointed but are looking forward to the shows in June 2022. — stereophonics (@stereophonics) December 8, 2021

“We are taking this decision now to ensure fans have the maximum time possible to alter their plans accordingly. We apologise to all fans, artists, and their crews for any inconvenience caused, but we look forward to being back with a ‘We’ll Keep A Welcome’ in June next year.”

All tickets purchased for the December shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Sir Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen will both be performing at the June 2022 shows, with more special guests due to be announced.