| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones to play first festival with new band at Black Deer

Jones will play the Americana independent music event with Far From Saints, which he set up with Patty Lynn of The Wind And The Wave.

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics will make his first festival performance with his new band by joining the Black Deer Festival line-up (Suzan Moore/PA) Expand

Close

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics will make his first festival performance with his new band by joining the Black Deer Festival line-up (Suzan Moore/PA)

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics will make his first festival performance with his new band by joining the Black Deer Festival line-up (Suzan Moore/PA)

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics will make his first festival performance with his new band by joining the Black Deer Festival line-up (Suzan Moore/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones will make his first festival performance with his new band by joining the Black Deer Festival line-up.

Jones and Far From Saints, which he set up with Patty Lynn of The Wind And The Wave, will play at the independent music event which celebrates Americana music in June.

Most Watched

Privacy