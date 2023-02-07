| 9.5°C Dublin

Stella McCartney ‘really proud’ to receive CBE award from King

The 51-year-old has championed a vegan lifestyle and sustainable design since the beginning of her career in fashion.

Stella McCartney (Andrew Matthews/PA) Expand

By Matilda Head, PA

Fashion designer Stella McCartney said she hopes to set an example for sustainable practice in the industry as she was made a CBE at Windsor Castle.

The 51-year-old has championed a vegan lifestyle and sustainable design since the beginning of her career and recently launched her brand’s first regenerative cotton garments.

