Stefflon Don and Tom Walker honoured at ASCAP London Music Awards

Rapper Stefflon Don and singer Tom Walker were among the winners at the London Music Awards.

Rapper Stefflon Don and singer Tom Walker were among the winners at the London Music Awards.

The pair were each handed the Vanguard Award during a ceremony in the capital on Tuesday.

The prize is awarded in recognition of the impact of new and developing musical genres, which help shape the future of music, organisers The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) said.

Stefflon Don was honoured with the Vanguard Award at he London Music Awards (David Parry/PA)

Previous recipients include Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, Diplo, Calvin Harris and Janelle Monae.

Birmingham-born Don, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, opened the ceremony with her single Hurtin’ Me, while Scotland-born Walker later performed his hit Leave A Light On.

Producer Stevie Mac won seven awards including song of the year and top digital track for his work on Ed Sheeran’s worldwide hit Shape Of You, which reached number one in 34 countries.

British star Mac was also recognised for his work Liam Payne’s debut single Strip That Down, What About Us by Pink and Clean Bandit’s Rockabye.

Jamaican-born Steven “Lenky” Marsden scooped two prizes for co-writing Let Me Love You by DJ Snake and featuring Justin Bieber.

Scottish composer Lorne Balfe won film score of the year for his work on The Lego Batman Movie.

Press Association